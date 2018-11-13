2020 Texas O-lineman Arkansas trip ‘lit,' return visit likely

Arkansas hosted about 80 prospects during the LSU game on Saturday, but perhaps none more impressive than junior offensive lineman Ty'kieast Crawford.

Crawford (6-7, 306 pounds) of Carthage, Texas, committed to Baylor in July after receiving an offer at a Bears’ camp. The Hogs became his second offer when running backs coach Jeff Traylor extended one last Friday.

He added his third offer from Missouri on Monday. Crawford enjoyed his time in Fayetteville, but the cold weather was a challenge.

“The visit it was pretty good; I got to see a lot,” Crawford said. “The game was good, but I was cold. It was lit, I can’t joke about that.”

Crawford and running back Kelvontay Dixon, who also made the trip, are key reasons Cartage is 10-0 and has a 36-game winning streak going into Thursday's playoff game against Waxahachie Life. He said meeting with the Razorback coaches was the best part of the trip.

“Because they already knew about me,” Crawford said. “That shows my name is out there.”

A return trip to Arkansas is a strong possibility.

“Probably, not sure yet, but most likely I will,” Crawford said.

Crawford also plays basketball for his high school and puts up impressive numbers from his center position.

“I averaged 15 points a game, 6 assists and 4 blocks,” Crawford said.