65-year-old Arkansas student, ex-custodian sees 'dream come true' at New York Fashion Week

Freddie Reynolds was working as a custodian at hospitals and malls when, at 65 years old, he decided to enroll in fashion school to pursue his dream of becoming a designer.

A few months later, he was showing at New York Fashion Week.

"To be on that stage, with a lot of known designers, for my first show was really an outstanding event for me," Reynolds said. "I always said I would do that someday, so it was a dream come true."

In his first show, Reynolds presented eight pieces inspired by African patterns and colors, he said. His collection included a suit, a striped cocktail dress and a floor-length gown made with patterned green and red fabric.

"I like eye-catching stuff, and I'm really into African details and bright colors," he said. "I had wanted to get into men’s fashion, but the more I started doing female garments and having so much fun, I decided I’m going to work with this."

The opportunity to present at New York Fashion Week arose while Reynolds was studying at at Little Rock's Arkansas Fashion School, which takes students to the event each year. Reynolds and 10 other students began working on their collections in March and submitted two designs each month until August. They spent the last month adding finishing touches and presented in September.

When he graduates, Reynolds said he hopes to build a clientele in Arkansas and then someday move to New York to work with a designer and "learn the ropes."

"I’ve been sewing for a very long time, but I never could stay with a program," Reynolds said. "When I moved back to Arkansas, I determined that nothing would stop me this time. I’ve finally found my place, and this school has helped me do that."