Information released about woman's fatal shooting by deer hunter in Arkansas

A 72-year-old woman was shot and killed by a hunter in Johnson County Sunday afternoon, deputies said.

The Johnson County sheriff’s office received a call about the shooting, which occurred in the Yale community, shortly before 1:45 p.m., according to a statement. Deputies arrived on the scene about half an hour later, the statement read.

According to authorities, once the investigation is complete it will be sent to the 5th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s office for a review of possible criminal charges.

Officials said Monday that the shooter was a man. An Arkansas Game and Fish Commission spokesman said Monday that although it had initially been reported that both the man and woman were hunters, it is now not certain that the woman was hunting.

No names or other details were released.