Arkansas governor says highway funding a priority next year

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas' governor says he believes it's possible to find consensus for raising additional money for the state's highways, but is stopping short of endorsing a specific plan yet to do so.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday said a new highway funding plan is a priority when lawmakers return to the Capitol in January for next year's legislative session. Hutchinson is a Republican who was re-elected last week.

Recent efforts to raise more money for Arkansas highways have stalled. Lawmakers last year rejected an effort to raise $200 million for the state highways, and the state Highway Commission in February dropped plans to try and put a road funding plan on this year's ballot.

Hutchinson spoke Tuesday at the annual meeting of the Arkansas Good Roads Foundation.