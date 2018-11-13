Bentonville man arrested in connection with DWI fatality

BENTONVILLE -- A Bentonville man was arrested Friday in connection with negligent homicide in a fatality accident.

Michael Porath, 21, was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with a $50,000 bond set. He was arrested in connection with negligent homicide, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, driving on suspended license and inadequate insurance in an accident.

Bradley Douglas, 46, of Rogers, died Nov. 5 from injuries in the accident, according to a news release from the Bentonville Police Department.

The collision happened at 1:30 a.m. Nov. 3 at the intersection of Arkansas 102 and Phyllis Street in Bentonville, according to an Arkansas State Police report. Troopers said Douglas was driving a Honda when he hit a westbound Ford in the rear driver's side as he tried to turn onto the highway from Phyllis Street.

Porath's arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 17 in Circuit Judge Robin Green's courtroom.