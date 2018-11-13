Sections
CNN sues Trump, demanding return of Acosta to White House

by The Associated Press | Today at 9:19 a.m. 1comment
story.lead_photo.caption A White House intern reaches to take the microphone away from CNN correspondent Jim Acosta during a Nov. 7 news conference.

NEW YORK — CNN is suing the Trump administration, demanding that correspondent Jim Acosta's press credentials to cover the White House be returned.

The administration revoked them last week following President Trump's contentious news conference, where Acosta refused to give up a microphone when the president said he didn't want to hear anything more from him.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Washington, D.C., District Court. CNN claims the revocation of Acosta's press pass violates the constitutional rights to freedom on the press and due process. CNN is asking for an immediate restraining order to return Acosta to the White House.

There was no immediate comment from the administration.

  • skeptic1
    November 13, 2018 at 9:32 a.m.

    This just proves how off the rails CNN is. The White House press corp does not get a pass to disrupt and harass the press secretary and the President. Acosta is not a journalist he is a tabloid hack that harasses and makes every encounter about him. No journalist begins a question with, "I want to challenge you." His banning should stay in place.
