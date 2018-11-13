Sections
Court challenge filed over appointment of new acting AG

by The Associated Press | Today at 11:06 a.m. 1comment
story.lead_photo.caption Matt Whitaker

WASHINGTON — Maryland is challenging the appointment of Matthew Whitaker as the new U.S. acting attorney general.

A filing, a draft of which was obtained earlier by The Associated Press, argues that President Donald Trump sidestepped the Constitution and normal procedure by naming Whitaker to the position in place of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Whitaker was appointed Nov. 7 after the White House demanded the resignation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Whitaker had been Sessions' chief of staff.

The Maryland filing was made Tuesday in a legal dispute with the Trump administration over the Affordable Care Act. That lawsuit names Sessions as a defendant. The state seeks to name Rosenstein as a defendant over Whitaker.

Spokespeople for the Justice Department haven't responded to an email seeking comment.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

Comments

  • 23cal
    November 13, 2018 at 11:15 a.m.

    Anyone who doesn't understand this appointment is purely to deep six the investigation is either deeply in denial or hasn't been paying attention.
