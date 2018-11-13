Forecasters predict snow for part of Arkansas

Light snow up to 3 inches is expected Wednesday in northeast Arkansas, forecasters said. - Photo by National Weather Service

Several inches of snow will be possible Wednesday in the northeast corner of the state as a storm develops over the Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas region, forecasters said.

The system is expected to develop Wednesday morning and move northeast, drawing moisture from the Gulf, which will make precipitation likely, according to the National Weather Service in North Little Rock.

The precipitation is expected to start as rain and transition to snow as the system moves through the night, when temperatures will be below freezing, meteorologists said. It will reach the Missouri boot heel by early Thursday.

Snow accumulation is most likely east of Mountain Home, with the heaviest snow — up to 3 inches — falling northeast of Jonesboro, according to the weather service.

Temperatures will drop below freezing to the mid-20s Wednesday night, making Wednesday afternoon through late Thursday morning the best time for snow to accumulate, forecasters said. Temperatures will rise above freezing by noon Thursday to melt any snow that does accumulate on the roads.

Winter weather advisories may be issued later for this event, according to the weather service.