Former Arkansas senator, prison inmates offer to help build border wall

Former Arkansas Sen. Jon Woods and 79 other inmates at a Texas federal prison have offered to help build a wall along the Mexican border in exchange for credit toward their sentences.

“Prisoners are a willing and untapped work force,” Woods says in a Nov. 8 letter to President Donald Trump, who has promised to build a wall to discourage illegal border crossings.

A copy of the letter was faxed to Northwest Arkansas TV station KNWA on Tuesday and shared with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by Little Rock station KARK.

KARK-TV news director Austin Kellerman said Woods, or someone working with him, called the Fayetteville news station saying the letter was coming by fax. KNWA-TV and KARK-TV are Fox network affiliates and sister stations.

Woods, serving an 18-year, 4-month sentence on 15 counts of fraud, could not be reached for comment late Tuesday. His attorney declined to comment.

