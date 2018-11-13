Glowing words from coaches don't prepare touted WR for Arkansas visit

Highly touted junior receiver Ze’Vian Capers heard glowing reviews about Arkansas from two of his coaches, but even that didn’t prepare him for what he experienced in Fayetteville.

Capers, 6-4, 205, 4.61 seconds in the 40-yard dash of Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark, recorded 62 receptions for 1,187 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. He and his family arrived at Arkansas on Friday and left Sunday.

ESPN rates him the No. 53 receiver in the nation and the No. 291 overall prospect in the nation for the 2020 class.

Denmark coach Terry Crowder is an Arkansas graduate and Fort Smith native. Former Razorbacks defensive lineman Patrick Jones is the defensive line coach at the school.

“Honestly, I was very surprised,” Capers said. “Coach Crowder and Jones told me great things about Arkansas and I didn't really believe them. After the visit I love Arkansas, It's a amazing place they have amazing fans. They treated my family and I like we were family.

"Nothing gets better than the Catfish Hole. The best seafood I've ever had. Arkansas will definitely be one of my top schools.”

Capers, whose cousin Chad Cain is a strength assistant at Arkansas, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Clemson, Louisville, South Carolina and Georgia Tech. He recalled some of the highlights of the trip.

“Meeting the coaches and touring the facilities was great,” Capers said. “I liked how everything was set up through and beside the indoor training field.”

The position meeting rooms grabbed his attention along with how receivers coach Justin Stepp charts his group.

“Coach Stepp showed what he goes over with the receivers and preparing for game days and how he evaluates and gives scores even through the week during practice,” Capers said.

Capers' parents were also impressed and like where the program is headed under coach Chad Morris.

“I asked them and they were, as they said, surprisingly impressed with the program and where it is going with coach Morris,” Capers said.

There’s no doubt about a return trip to Arkansas.

“Oh, heck yeah,” Capers said.