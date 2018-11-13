Halle Berry heeds a call in NFL game

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff calls a play during a game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Quarterbacks have a way of having fun with audible calls.

The perfect example was when Peyton Manning yelled "Omaha!" during an audible with the Denver Broncos.

On Sunday, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff turned to an Academy Award-winning actress for his audible call.

In the first half of the Rams' NFC West game against the Seattle Seahawks in Los Angeles, Goff checked into a play called "Halle Berry".

Berry won an Oscar for her performance in Monster's Ball in 2001. She is no stranger to the sports world, having once been married to former baseball star David Justice.

Berry noticed the call and tweeted at Goff and the Rams' Twitter accounts.

"Hold up, @JaredGoffNFL [and] @RamsNFL," Berry tweeted. "What is a 'Halle Berry?' "

Goff responded: "It's my favorite play ever."

It was a good Sunday for Goff, as the Rams defeated the Seahawks 36-31 to move to 9-1.

Little-known record

Through 10 games of the 2018 season, Patrick Mahomes already has become the Kansas City Chiefs' single-season touchdown record holder.

Mahomes threw his 31st touchdown pass Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, breaking Len Dawson's record of 30 set in 1964 while the Chiefs were in the AFL.

How is Dawson's life now that he no longer has the record? Seems like he will manage.

"I didn't even know it was [still] there; I had no idea until the last week or so," Dawson told The Kansas City Star. "It really wasn't in my thoughts. Hey, it was going to be overcome ... it's just as well it's now. He's a heck of a player."

Said Vahe Gregorian of the Star: "In this case, it somehow survived the NFL-AFL merger, man going to the moon, the advent of the internet, major changes in the nature of the game and a host of quarterbacks who've started for the Chiefs since Dawson retired after the 1975 season. But it couldn't stand for even 10 full games in Mahomes' debut season as the Chiefs starter, a season that already has made him a revelation for Chiefs fans."

He said it

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press on the Detroit Lions, who fell to 3-6 on Sunday with a 34-22 loss to the Chicago Bears:

"Of all the infuriating, frustrating, downright disappointing things about the Detroit Lions' 3-6 record this year, the most incomprehensible is just how uncompetitive they've been," Birkett wrote.

"In a league designed for parity, in a league where Marvin Lewis and Jason Garrett stay employed because they've mastered the art of mediocrity, the Lions have somehow found a way to get run off the field too often this season.

"By Mitchell Trubisky. By Danielle Hunter. By Chris Carson.

"The names and faces change, but the result is consistent: The Lions come limping away looking like one of the worst teams in the NFL. And right now, they are.

"This isn't some mirage. This isn't the Oakland Raiders tearing down their roster by trading away two of their best players, or the San Francisco 49ers losing their starting quarterback for the season to a torn ACL.

"This is a Lions team that entered the year with legitimate playoff hopes -- as spelled out by their general manager when he fired Jim Caldwell after back-to-back 9-7 seasons -- that now looks lost and utterly overmatched on the field.

"But at the end of the day, there's no excuse for this Lions team, with this roster, to be where it is, as one of the least competitive in the NFL."

