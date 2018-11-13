Months after financial troubles announced, Little Rock's Arkansas Repertory Theatre set to detail new season

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre in downtown Little Rock will announce its 2019 season on Tuesday evening less than seven months after it canceled its final production of the 2017-18 season and suspended most theater operations amid financial difficulties.

The season is set to be unveiled at a party at the theater at 601 Main St.

Supporters of the Rep have said previously that fundraising has been in high gear since the April 24 announcement of financial troubles.

The theater's board chairman said in September that nearly $700,000 in gifts and pledges had been raised, and that the funds were being matched by grants from two foundations.

“We could not be more grateful, but the crisis is not entirely over just yet,” chairman Ruth Shepherd said in a news release at the time. “With the generosity and support of our audiences, we have thankfully saved the theater, but now it’s time for us to transition that same enthusiasm and commitment into efforts to ‘Rebuild the Rep.’”

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.