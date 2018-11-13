Mental evaluation not completed for Arkansas man accused of threatening to shoot up high school reunion

A West Memphis man who was arrested in Jonesboro after police said he threatened to shoot up his own high school class reunion had his mental evaluation canceled because of his unwillingness to participate, court documents show.

Del Thomas, a clinical psychologist with Mid-South Health Systems, said he was unable to finish his evaluation of 38-year-old Mohammed K. Darabi because he contested every statement he made, according to court documents filed on Tuesday.

Craighead County Deputy Prosecutor Charlene Henry said she was waiting to see how the defense would like to move forward with this case.

"At this point, there will be a hearing before the court and the judge will decide," Henry said.

Darabi faces a charge of making a terrorist threat, a Class A felony. He could be sentenced as a habitual offender because he has been previously found guilty or convicted of two or more felonies.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a representative from the Elk's Lodge in Jonesboro received a call on Aug. 1 from Darabi, who said he knew the Jonesboro High School class of 1998 was planning a reunion there in October and that they needed to cancel the event.

"Darabi advised that if the event is not canceled, he would arrive on that night and 'shoot the place up,'" Jonesboro police Sgt. Brandon King said in the affidavit.

The representative told the police that the threat appeared to be because Darabi believed members of the graduating class were complicit in the rape of a Jonesboro woman years ago, according to the affidavit.

Thomas said Darabi was brought to his office Thursday from jail for a court-ordered forensic evaluation, but he couldn't complete it because of his unwillingness to participate.

“As I tried to provide the disclosure about the nature of the evaluation, he interrupted repeatedly and argued various points,” Thomas said. “He said that the FBI and CIA were involved and watching everyone in the case, including me.”

Darabi is currently in custody in lieu of $50,000 bond, according to the Craighead County jail roster.