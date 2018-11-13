Northwest Arkansas police chief resigns after being suspended

PEA RIDGE -- Police Chief Ryan Walker has resigned after being placed on suspension, according to Mayor Jackie Crabtree.

Walker was suspended for three days for "conduct," Crabtree said. He refused to comment further on the conduct that led to the suspension.

He tendered his letter of resignation from the city Police Department effective Dec. 1, according to Crabtree. He said Police Capt. Chris Olson will assume the duties of interim chief on Dec. 1.

"There was no certain incident or decision that was made that lead me to this decision other than pursuing other opportunities to better my family," reads Walker's resignation letter, dated Nov. 5. "I appreciate the time you have allowed me to serve the great citizens of Pea Ridge for the past 12 plus years on the Police Department and 15 plus years on the Fire Department."

Walker was hired in 2006. He was promoted to sergeant in 2012 and lieutenant in 2013. He was named interim police chief in 2014 after the retirement of Tim Ledbetter.

Walker also worked on the Pea Ridge Fire Department where he began in 2004. He was named firefighter of the year in 2012 along with two other firefighters. He was a captain on the fire department in 2015, when he applied for the police chief position. He was a firefighter/emergency medical technician.