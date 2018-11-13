Off The Wire

MOTOR SPORTS

Pioneer Pearson dies

David Pearson, a NASCAR pioneer and longtime rival of Richard Petty, has died. He was 83. Pearson died Monday, The Wood Brothers racing team said, but details were not immediately available. Pearson was a three-time Cup champion and his 105 career victories trail only Petty's 200 on NASCAR's all-time list. Born just outside of Spartanburg, S.C., Pearson made his NASCAR debut in 1960 and along with Petty, Bobby Allison and Cale Yarborough, they raced all over the country as the cornerstone during NASCAR's period of slow growth beyond a regional racing series. Pearson was inducted into the second class of the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Initially nicknamed "The Fox" for his calculated attack on the race track, the moniker evolved into "The Silver Fox" as Pearson aged. His career paralleled Petty's, and the two combined for 63 finishes in which they finished first or second to each other.

BASEBALL

Mauer ends his career

Joe Mauer is leaving the playing field after a 15-year major league career, but he's not leaving Minnesota or the Twins. Mauer formalized his goodbye to the game Monday at a news conference packed with people he's close to. With his wife, Maddie, due any day with the couple's third child, Mauer's focus in retirement for now will be fatherhood. He said he'll stay connected to his hometown team in some capacity and will raise his kids in Minnesota. Mauer joined the organization in 2001 as the first overall pick in the draft out of Cretin-Derham Hall High School in St. Paul. His eyes watered and his voice cracked as he thanked then-general manager Terry Ryan for taking him. Mauer was even more emotional when mentioning his gratitude to family members.

Ryu signs $17.9M offer

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu was the only MLB player out of seven offered to accept the $17.9 million qualifying offer from his former team. Ryu accepted the offer before Monday's deadline and is considered a signed player. He is just the sixth to accept among the 80 qualifying offers made since the process began in 2012. A 31-year-old left-hander, Ryu was 7-3 with a 1.97 ERA in 15 starts last season. Among those who didn't accept were outfielder Bryce Harper (Washington), closer Craig Kimbrel (Boston), left-handers Patrick Corbin (Arizona) and Dallas Keuchel (Houston), outfielder A.J. Pollock (Arizona) and catcher Yasmani Grandal (Dodgers). If a player who turned down a qualifying offer signs a major-league contract with another club before the June amateur draft, his former club will receive a draft pick as compensation at the end of the first round.

TENNIS

Djokovic impresses

Novak Djokovic made an impressive start to his campaign for a sixth ATP Finals title by dismissing John Isner 6-4, 6-3 on Monday in London. A day after a ceremony to mark ending the season as No. 1, Djokovic underlined his status in a near-faultless display against the American. Djokovic dropped just six points on his own serve and made only six unforced errors. The Wimbledon and U.S. Open champion nullified Isner's usually destructive serve. Isner, who at 33 became the season-ending tournament's oldest newcomer since 1972, applied himself admirably but was broken twice more in the second set. Earlier, Alexander Zverev came from a break down in both sets to defeat Marin Cilic 7-6 (5), 7-6 (1).

FOOTBALL

Peterman released

The Buffalo Bills have released turnover-prone quarterback Nathan Peterman. The move was announced by the team Monday. Peterman became the odd man out with Buffalo carrying four quarterbacks, and with rookie Josh Allen set to reclaim his starting job after missing four games with a sprained right throwing elbow. Peterman was also passed on the depth chart by newly signed Matt Barkley, who took over the starting job in a 41-10 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday. Derek Anderson is the third quarterback on Buffalo's roster, and he has missed two games because of a concussion. Overall, he threw 13 interceptions in nine career appearances, including playoffs, and four starts.

Darby tears ACL

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby has a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season. Darby was injured in the second half of Philadelphia's 27-20 loss to Dallas on Sunday night. The Eagles already lost safety Rodney McLeod to a season-ending knee injury. Starting cornerback Jalen Mills and starting nickel cornerback Sidney Jones didn't play against the Cowboys because of injuries. Mills isn't expected to return this week, but Jones is a possibility.

Kupp's season ends

Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp is out for the season after tearing a ligament in his left knee. Coach Sean McVay on Monday confirmed the injury for Kupp, who led the Rams in yards receiving last season. Kupp was hurt on a noncontact play during the Rams' 36-31 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. An MRI exam confirmed a torn ligament for Kupp, who already missed two games last month with a different injury to the same knee. Kupp has been a key contributor to Los Angeles' high-octane passing game in both of his NFL seasons. He has 40 catches for 566 yards and 6 touchdowns this season.

HOCKEY

NHL settles head-injury lawsuit

The National Hockey League announced a tentative $18.9 million settlement Monday with more than 140 retired players who sued the league and accused it of failing to protect them from head injuries or warn them of the risks involved with playing.

The lawsuit, consolidated in federal court in Minnesota, was by far the largest facing the league. The NHL, as it has for years, did not acknowledge any liability for the players’ claims in the proposed settlement, and it can terminate the deal if all 146 players or their estates don’t elect to participate.

The settlement is significantly less than the billion-dollar agreement reached between the NFL and its former players on the same issue of head injuries. Each player who opts in would receive $22,000 and could be eligible for up to $75,000 in medical treatment.

Players’ attorney Stuart Davidson said he knows there will be comparisons between the NHL and NFL settlements, even though they differ drastically.

“When you have a defendant who has spent millions of dollars litigating a case for four years to prove that nothing is wrong with getting your brain bashed in, you can only get so far,” Davidson told The Associated Press. “I think it’s important for players who have an opportunity to settle their case with the NHL now to understand that before they get anything through a trial against the NHL it’s going to cost millions of dollars in experts to get there, and that’s going to have to be paid for before they see a penny from any recovery, assuming they win.”

An NHL spokesman said the league would not make any comment until after the opt-in period of 75 days for players.

