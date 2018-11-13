Police: Arkansas pawnshop owner fatally shot during apparent robbery try; 2 sought

Police said these surveillance images show two suspects in the fatal shooting of a Pine Bluff pawnshop owner.

The owner of an Arkansas pawnshop has died after being shot during an apparent robbery attempt at his business on Monday evening, authorities said.

Brandon McHan, the owner of Wise Buck Pawn Shop in Pine Bluff, was hit while he exchanged gunfire with at least one of two assailants who entered the store at 2408 S. Camden Road after 5:30 p.m., the Pine Bluff Police Department said in a statement.

Police said previously that they believe the pair was trying to rob the business.

After McHan was shot, the two would-be robbers ran but then returned a short time later. A second person, who police say was rendering aid to McHan, used McHan's gun to exchange more gunfire with the two assailants, police said. He was hit in the chin, abdomen and hand.

Both shooting victims were taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center. McHan died there and the other person was later moved to a Little Rock hospital. An update on his condition wasn't immediately available early Tuesday.

Authorities released photos from the business' surveillance system and asked anyone who recognized the two people pictured to contact police.

"We are hoping that despite the rain blurring some of the images someone will recognize one or both of these suspects," the statement said.