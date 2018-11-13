Police Beat

Child shot at home in NLR, police say

A 3-year-old child is being treated for a gunshot wound to the leg after being hit Sunday night in North Little Rock, authorities said.

Officers were called at 9 p.m. to a home in the 4600 block of School Street in response to the shooting, according to a news release from the city's Police Department.

The child was shot in the lower leg while in the house and taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital for treatment, police spokesman Sgt. Amy Cooper said.

19-year-old robbed of $400, shot in leg

A man was shot in the leg after being robbed in Little Rock early Sunday, police said.

Antonio Williams, 19, of Little Rock, was in front of a home in the 2100 block of South Cedar Street shortly before 5 a.m. when a car pulled up and three people got out, according to a police report. Williams told authorities that the three demanded his wallet, and that one of them hit him in the face with a pistol, the report states.

The robbers took his wallet, which contained about $400, in addition to Williams' phone and a bag of marijuana, according to the report. Police said the victim was shot in his left leg by the assailants as they left the scene.

An officer who responded to the call applied a tourniquet to Williams' leg before he was taken to UAMS Medical Center for treatment, authorities said.

Woman shot in LR trying to buy meth

A woman was shot twice early Friday while trying to purchase meth at a trailer park in southwest Little Rock, authorities said.

The 19-year-old victim, Serena Folse, told police she and her boyfriend drove to a trailer park near Baseline and Geyer Springs roads at 3 a.m. to buy meth, according to a report from the Little Rock Police Department.

The report states that Folse gave a woman $40 and then followed her to a wooded area to "smoke narcotics before she left."

When they arrived at the wooded area, the woman pointed a gun at Folse and hit her in the forehead, causing her to fall to the ground, officers wrote. The victim said she heard one gunshot before the the shooter ran away, according to the report.

Folse's boyfriend carried her back to the vehicle and took her to Saline Memorial Hospital, where police noted that she had been shot once in the buttocks and once in a bicep. She also had a lump on her forehead, the report states.

At the hospital, Folse told officers her memory of the incident was hazy because she had "been smoking narcotics prior to the shooting," officers wrote.

Pizza delivery man assaulted, robbed

A pizza delivery man was assaulted and robbed after his car broke down in Little Rock on Friday, police said.

Authorities responded to the Pizza Hut at 2912 S. University Ave. shortly before 9 p.m. on an aggravated robbery call, according to a police report. The victim, a 20-year-old Mabelvale man, told authorities he was robbed after his vehicle broke down at West 28th Street near Boyle Park while he delivered pizzas, the report states.

The victim told police a red Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban pulled up near his car and two people approached him, asking if he had any car issues.

Police said the driver of the SUV then pulled the delivery man out of his vehicle, ripping his jacket, and struck him with a handgun on both sides of his face. The assailant took the man's wallet and roughly $190 in cash before the SUV drove away toward Dorchester Drive, according to authorities.

NLR police arrest teen in gun thefts

Police arrested a North Little Rock teen on theft of guns from a home Sunday, according to police reports.

When officers arrived, Brian Welch, 16, was standing on a fence holding two automatic rifles in the backyard of the North Little Rock home, the report said, and another person was hoisting up more guns to Welch from the yard. The suspects were about 40 feet from an open back window of the home.

Welch later ran from the scene, but police eventually caught up with him, charging him with residential burglary, theft of property and fleeing.

Metro on 11/13/2018