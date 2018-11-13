Police identify motorcyclist who died months after bike crashed in Arkansas

A second person died in a September motorcycle crash that also killed a 64-year-old woman, according to an Arkansas State Police report updated this week.

Steve Murfin, 73, of Galesburg was injured while riding a Harley Davidson at 3:15 p.m. Sept. 11 on U.S. 62 in Eureka Springs, the report states.

An obituary shows he later died at 1 p.m. Sept. 16 at Cox Medical Center South in Springfield, Mo.

A second rider, identified as Kathy Murfin of Galesburg, also suffered fatal injuries when the bike veered off the road and hit an embankment, troopers said.

Conditions were described as clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 421 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.