Police: Arkansas woman killed after vehicle falls from bridge, lands in creek

A 63-year-old Arkansas woman died after her vehicle traveled off a bridge and landed in a creek Monday, authorities said.

Kandy Holubec, of Clinton, was driving west on Round Spring Road near Arkansas 9 in Clinton when her car left the road and fell from the right side of a bridge over Slick Rock Creek just after 5:30 p.m., according to a report by Arkansas State Police. The vehicle, a 1993 Nissan, landed upside-down in the water below, killing Holubec, police said.

Conditions were described as rainy at the time of the crash.

At least 421 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary information.