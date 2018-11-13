Red Wolves enter week light at TE

JONESBORO -- Arkansas State University sophomore tight end Javonis Isaac "quite possibly" will miss the remainder of the season with a deep thigh bruise, Coach Blake Anderson said Monday.

Isaac, ASU's starting tight end through nine games who did not play in Saturday's 44-16 victory at Coastal Carolina, absorbed a helmet to the thigh in ASU's victory against South Alabama on Nov. 3.

Anderson did not rule Isaac out for the season. Further examinations via an X-ray and an MRI revealed Isaac does not have any significant damage to the bruised leg. His availability relies on how quickly the bruise heals, which could extend beyond ASU's final two weeks of the regular season.

"How quickly is he going to get back from the trauma?" Anderson said. "It's pretty rough."

Isaac's four receiving touchdowns are tied for the most on the Red Wolves. With 12 catches, Isaac produced 210 receiving yards.

True freshman backup Reed Tyler made his third start Saturday. In 10 games, the 6-3, 236-pounder has 9 catches for 48 yards and 1 touchdown, a 6-yard score against the Chanticleers.

ASU's tight end depth is being pinched by the NCAA's new redshirt rule, which allows players to play in four or fewer games and still qualify for a redshirt season.

Freshman walk-on TW Ayers, who has not caught a pass this season, has appeared in three games. ASU's matchup with Louisiana-Monroe, with the Red Wolves' chance to qualify for the Sun Belt Championship Game on the line, would be Ayers' fourth and final game he can play and still maintain redshirt eligibility.

Another option is a familiar face in a different place.

Offensive lineman Troy Elliott, who started all 12 games at right guard in 2017, was sidelined for all meaningful minutes through 10 games this season after needing shoulder and knee surgeries.

Elliott was listed as a participant in one game, ASU's season opener Sept. 1, but did not start. The 6-5 lineman has dropped more than 10 pounds while rehabbing and is now hovering around 260, Anderson said.

Built more like a tight end, Elliott is healthy enough to help ASU's tight end depth as predominantly -- if not exclusively -- a run-blocking tight end.

"We're fortunate that he's able to play in these last few games down the stretch and maintain his redshirt status, which we thought was huge for him," Anderson said. "We weren't expecting this situation with Javonis. [Isaac] may be back. But we don't know if he will."

ASU starting junior right tackle Nour-Eddine Seidnaly was also injured in ASU's victory at Coastal Carolina. Anderson said he is questionable for Saturday.

In his place against Coastal Carolina, the Red Wolves turned to redshirt freshman Justin Dutton, a 6-4, 331-pound lineman from Guthrie, Okla. Dutton and redshirt junior offensive lineman Cameron Davis, a two-year reserve, are expected to compete this week for Saturday's start against the Warhawks. Both are likely to play.

"They've got to be ready to go," ASU offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner said. "We'll have a plan. We'll figure it out this week and see who's going to come out and be the starter."

