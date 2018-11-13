MEN'S SOCCER

UCA to meet Air Force in NCAA Tournament

The University of Central Arkansas will make its second NCAA Tournament appearance Thursday night when it faces Air Force in Colorado Springs, Colo. The game time has not been determined.

The Bears earned the Missouri Valley Conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament after a conference tournament run that saw them outlast Missouri State with a 5-4 victory on penalty kicks and a 2-1 victory over Loyola.

Air Force enters the tournament with a record of 15-4, ranking in the top 10 in points, goals and shots on goal per game, while sitting in the top 15 in assists.

The winner of Thursday's match will advance to a second-round meeting with No. 15 seed Denver on Sunday.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Henderson's Jones earns GAC honor

Henderson State University guard Pink Jones was named player of the week in the Great American Conference on Monday.

Jones helped the Reddies pick up victories in Missouri against Southwest Baptist and Sioux Falls. In the season opener against Southwest Baptist, she went 8 of 15 with 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals. On Saturday, she totaled 20 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists in a 96-83 victory against Sioux Falls. She shot 58.6 percent from the field in the two victories.

FOOTBALL

GAC announces players of the week

Harding University running back Cole Chancey was named offensive player of the week, and University of Arkansas at Monticello kicker Josh Marini was named special teams player of the week in the Great American Conference on Monday.

Chancey had his third 100-yard game of the season as he ran for a season-high 126 yards in the Bisons' 28-0 home victory against Arkansas Tech University. He scored his 13th touchdown of the season in the victory.

Marini converted the winning field goal as time expired against rival Southern Arkansas University. His 34-yard field goal represented his second successful kick in the fourth quarter as he made a 30-yard try in the opening minute of the period.

VOLLEYBALL

UALR's Lindberg earns award

University of Arkansas at Little Rock senior Taylor Lindberg was named setter of the week after the Trojans' pair of victories in Louisiana last weekend.

Lindberg had 40 assists, with 26 of them coming against Louisiana-Monroe, along with 16 kills, 14 digs and 4 blocks.

Harding, UAFS going to tournament

Harding University and the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith earned spots in the NCAA Division II Tournament. The Lady Bisons will take on host team Nebraska-Kearney on Thursday in Kearney, Neb. UAFS will meet host team Tarleton State in Stephenville, Texas, on Wednesday night.

Both teams are the No. 8 seeds in their regionals.

Harding earned the Great American Conference automatic bid after defeating Henderson State in the conference tournament. It was the Lady Bisons second GAC Tournament title. UAFS won the Heartland Conference automatic bid to the tournament.

