Tar Heels welcome senior guard's shot

North Carolina's Kenny Williams (24) drives to the basket while Stanford's Josh Sharma (20) and KZ Okpala defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Kenny Williams spent two games missing shot after shot in an unusually cold stretch for North Carolina's senior starting guard and top defensive player.

He tried not to get too frustrated and kept believing the next ones were sure to fall. They finally did against Stanford on Monday night.

Williams scored 12 points after starting the season by missing his first 10 shots, and No. 7 UNC dominated the first half to beat Stanford 90-72 in its home opener.

It was an odd stretch for a guy who had improved to a 40 percent three-point shooter last season, yet he entered this game with just a single free throw in Friday's victory against Elon to his credit.

He scored on a layup less than 90 seconds in Monday, then followed with a three-pointer a few minutes later to finally break through.

"It was a big relief," Williams admitted, even as he tried to shrug off the frustration. "I wasn't doing anything different to my shot. Like I told you guys, it just wasn't going in. And that happens sometimes."

Cameron Johnson had 17 points to lead four players in double figures for the Tar Heels (3-0), who shot 60 percent in the first half to take a 52-26 lead on Luke Maye's three-pointer just before the buzzer.

It was a rough start for Stanford (2-1), enough so that Coach Jerod Haase burned a timeout after barely 2½ minutes.

"I told the guys, I'm not worried about mistakes," Haase said. "What I am worried about is any lack of intensity. You could see that in the pace of their cuts. You could see that in how they get open. ... You can see that when they hit the paint and they're not looking for a teammate. So I would say I could sense that early on and that's why I called the timeout."

KZ Okpala scored 16 points to lead the Cardinal, who got no closer than 15 points after halftime.

Haase, a former Kansas player and UNC assistant under Tar Heels Coach Roy Williams, was reminded how tough his old coach could be when the Cardinal started 1 for 12 in a first half that quickly got away from them.

"My goal going into this game was just to see our guys compete," Haase said. "Offensively and defensively, especially in the first half, I didn't feel that we did."

Sports on 11/13/2018