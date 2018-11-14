2 motorists killed on Arkansas roads

A 58-year-old man died Monday after his vehicle collided with another on a bridge over the Arkansas River, authorities said.

The crash happened at 3:15 p.m. on the Arkansas 109 bridge north of the Logan County community of Morrison Bluff, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Troopers wrote that Gwendle Self of Scranton was driving a 2004 Pontiac north across the bridge when the vehicle veered right and hit the concrete wall.

The Pontiac began to slide into the southbound lane of traffic and and was then hit by a 2008 Ford, the report states.

Self suffered fatal injuries in the collision, police said.

Conditions were described as cloudy and clear at the time of the wreck.

A Clinton woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash Monday evening in Van Buren County, according to a state police report.

Kandy Holubec, 63, died when the 1993 Nissan she was driving on Round Spring Road near Arkansas 9 just after 5:30 p.m. ran off the right side of a bridge and landed upside down in a creek below, the report said.

The report said the crash happened during rain.

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines

Metro on 11/14/2018