Arkansas woman killed after car strikes tree, authorities say

A 33-year-old Arkansas woman died in a crash in Northwest Arkansas on Monday, authorities said.

Amber Belt was driving east on Arkansas 282 in Rudy when her vehicle, a 2004 Mazda, left the right side of the road and began to slide sideways, according to a report by Arkansas State Police. Troopers said Belt’s vehicle struck a tree on its front passenger-side door, spun and slid down a steep embankment before coming to a rest.

Belt, of Rudy, suffered fatal injuries.

The report does not state when the accident took place. Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said authorities are investigating.

Conditions were described as clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 422 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary information.