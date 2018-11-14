ASU, Miami dismiss lawsuits on football cancellation

Arkansas State University and the University of Miami have reached an agreement to dismiss their respective lawsuits regarding the cancellation of a football game on Sept. 9, 2017.

According to the settlement, Miami is obligated to pay ASU $400,000 in full within 10 days of Nov. 12, the date the settlement was reached through a third-party mediator.

Miami canceled the game in September 2017 because of travel concerns surrounding Hurricane Irma in south Florida.

The two schools agreed to a home-and-home series on May 9, 2013. The Hurricanes defeated ASU 41-20 in Miami in 2014.

According to the schools’ original game contract, if one team did not appear in one of the games, the other would receive a damages payment of $650,000 by Feb. 15, 2018. The contract was terminated in Monday’s agreement and will no longer have “force or effect,” the settlement stated.

“I am pleased that both lawsuits have been resolved and that this matter is now behind us,” said Brad Phelps, general counsel for the Arkansas State University System. “I believe this is a fair resolution of these issues.”