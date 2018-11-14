Authorities: Man suing Little Rock police hit sheriff's deputy with car, fled

A man currently suing the Little Rock Police Department struck a Cross County sheriff's deputy with a car after fleeing the courthouse Wednesday morning in Wynne, a sheriff's office spokesman said.

Roderick Talley, whose allegations of false affidavits and arrests against the Little Rock Police Department drew national attention in October, was scheduled for a jury trial Wednesday morning at the Cross County Courthouse in Wynne when he fled the building, pushed down a deputy, stole a rental car and hit a second deputy with the vehicle, Cross County sheriff's office spokesman Sgt. Jeff Nichols said Wednesday.

Nichols said neither of the deputies were seriously injured and Talley was able to escape at approximately 9:49 a.m. Talley was last seen driving a green 2019 Ford Fiesta, Nichols said.