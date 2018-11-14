Boyfriend arrested after infant injured

A Little Rock man baby-sitting his girlfriend's 1-year-old daughter was arrested Tuesday after the child was hospitalized with multiple skull fractures, according to an arrest report.

Keanu Juwan Brown, 21, was arrested on a charge of first-degree battery Tuesday after doctors said the fractures in the girl's skull could not have been accidental, the arrest report said.

Brown's girlfriend told police he was looking after the child while she was at work and that she noticed multiple injuries on the girl's face when she got home.

Brown was in the Pulaski County jail with no bail set as of Tuesday evening.

Ex-prisoner faces sex-assault charges

A Little Rock man was arrested on sexual-assault charges on accusations that he fondled a girl, according to court documents.

Little Rock police arrested Jermaine Glass, 41, on Friday after a woman reported in July that Glass had inappropriately touched her daughter, according to an affidavit for Glass' arrest. The woman said her daughter told her of the assault in 2017, but that she reported it only when Glass was released from prison and began messaging the girl, court documents said.

Glass was in the Pulaski County jail with bail set at $30,000 as of Tuesday evening.

