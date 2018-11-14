D-Day for May as she seeks backing for draft Brexit deal

LONDON — Prime Minister Theresa May said Wednesday that a draft divorce deal with the European Union delivers the Brexit that Britons voted for, as she tried to persuade her divided Cabinet that it must back the agreement or plunge the U.K. into political and economic uncertainty.

May's Cabinet was debating whether to support the deal at a marathon meeting after negotiators from Britain and the European Union broke a months-long logjam and reached agreement on divorce terms, including a plan to keep the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland open after Brexit.

Ministers filed into 10 Downing St. at 2 p.m. as noisy rival protests — one by pro-EU demonstrators, the other by Brexit-backing group Leave Means Leave — chanted and shouted down the street.

Three hours later, they were still inside, and May's office said the meeting was not due to end until early evening. The prime minister was due to make a statement outside once it finished,

Earlier, May told lawmakers in the House of Commons that the draft deal "takes us significantly closer to delivering what the British people voted for in the referendum" of 2016 that opted to leave the EU.

May said Britain would "take back control of our borders, our laws and our money ... while protecting jobs, security and the integrity of our United Kingdom."

But pro-Brexit lawmakers in May's Conservative Party — a group that includes some members of the Cabinet — say the agreement will leave Britain tethered to the EU after it departs and unable to forge an independent trade policy.

Euroskeptic Conservative legislator Peter Bone warned May that she would "lose the support of many Conservative (members of Parliament) and millions of voters across the country" if she pressed ahead with the agreement.

May's supporters argue that the deal is the best on offer, and the alternatives are a chaotic "no-deal" Brexit that would cause huge disruption to people and businesses, or an election that could see the Conservative government replaced by the left-of-center Labour Party.

Former Foreign Secretary William Hague warned "ardent Brexiteers" that if they shoot down May's deal, it could lead to a change of government and a new referendum and "Brexit might never happen at all."

Failure to secure Cabinet backing will leave May's leadership in doubt and the Brexit process in chaos, with exit day just over four months away on March 29.

