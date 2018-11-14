Sheriff identifies woman fatally shot by hunter in Arkansas

Authorities have released the name a 72-year-old woman who was fatally shot by a hunter in Johnson County on Sunday.

Jane Rust, of Sparkman, was shot by Dale Williams, a hunter, while she took photos with her sister and a family friend in the community of Yale on Sunday afternoon, Johnson County Sheriff Larry Jones said.

Deputies arrived about half an hour after receiving a call about the shooting, according to a statement by the sheriff’s office.

Jones said Wednesday morning that the investigation is ongoing. Once the work is complete, a file will be sent to the 5th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s office for review of possible criminal charges, authorities said.