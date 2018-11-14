Sections
Ford, Walmart test self-driving grocery delivery service

by The Associated Press | Today at 9:18 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption This June 1, 2017, file photo, shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

Ford and Walmart are teaming up to test a self-driving grocery delivery service.

The pilot program in Florida's Miami-Dade County will incorporate Postmates, a logistics company that operates a network of couriers, to deliver groceries and more.

The vehicles will collect data on consumer preferences to help the companies understand what people want. Ford said Wednesday that it'll also look at different vehicle configurations or modifications that may be needed to accommodate orders such as perishable goods, or when a vehicle is making multiple deliveries on a single trip.

Ford will work with Walmart over the next couple months to determine what goods it can feasibly transport and figure out any issues that may need to be addressed to successfully deliver orders via self-driving vehicles.

