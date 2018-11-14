In 17-year war, Afghans fault U.S.

In this Oct. 31, 2018 photo, Afghan National Army teachers inspect the accuracy during a live fire exercise, at the Afghan Military Academy in Kabul, Afghanistan. When U.S. forces and their Afghan allies rode into Kabul in November 2001 they were greeted as liberators. But after 17 years of war, the Taliban have retaken half the country, security is worse than it's ever been, and many Afghans place the blame squarely on the Americans. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

KABUL, Afghanistan -- When U.S. forces and their Afghan allies rode into Kabul in November 2001, they were greeted as liberators. But after 17 years of war, the Taliban have retaken half the country, the security situation has deteriorated, and many Afghans place the blame squarely on the Americans.

The United States has lost more than 2,400 soldiers in the war, and it has spent more than $900 billion in a variety of areas, including military operations and the construction of roads, bridges and power plants. Three U.S. presidents have pledged to bring peace to Afghanistan, either by adding or withdrawing troops, by engaging the Taliban or shunning them.

None of it has worked. After years of frustration, Afghanistan is rife with conspiracy theories, including the idea that Americans didn't stumble into a forever war, but rather that they planned one all along.

Mohammed Ismail Qasimyar, a member of Afghanistan's High Peace Council, wonders how U.S. and NATO forces -- which at their peak numbered 150,000 and fought alongside hundreds of thousands of Afghan troops -- were unable to vanquish tens of thousands of Taliban.

"Either they did not want to or they could not do it," he said. He said he now suspects the U.S. and its ally Pakistan deliberately sowed chaos in Afghanistan to justify the lingering presence of foreign forces -- now numbering about 15,000 -- in order to use the country as a listening post to monitor Iran, Russia and China.

"They have made a hell, not a paradise, for us," he said.

Afghanistan is rife with such conspiracy theories. After last month's assassination of Kandahar province's powerful police chief, Gen. Abdul Raziq, social media exploded with pictures and posts suggesting he was the victim of a U.S. conspiracy. Recent insider attacks, in which Afghan forces have killed their erstwhile U.S. and NATO allies, have attracted online praise.

"In 2001, the Afghan people supported the arrival of the United States and the international community wholeheartedly," said Hamid Karzai, who was installed as Afghanistan's first president and twice won re-election, serving until 2014.

"For a number of years, things worked perfectly well," he said in a recent interview. "Then we saw the United States either changed course or simply neglected the views of the Afghan people and the conditions of the Afghans."

He blames the lingering war on the U.S. failure to eliminate militant sanctuaries in neighboring Pakistan, on the bombing of Afghan villages and homes, and on the detention of Afghans in raids.

Others blame the notoriously corrupt government, which is widely seen as yet another bitter fruit of the American invasion.

It's not just Afghans. The United States' own inspector general for Afghanistan's reconstruction offered a blistering critique in a speech in Ohio earlier this month.

John Sopko pointed out that the U.S. has spent $132 billion on Afghanistan's reconstruction -- more than was spent on Western Europe after World War II. Another $750 billion has been spent on U.S. military operations, and Washington has pledged $4 billion a year for Afghanistan's security forces.

The result?

"Even after 17 years of U.S. and coalition effort and financial largesse, Afghanistan remains one of the poorest, least educated, and most corrupt countries in the world," Sopko said. "It is also one of the most violent."

Information for this article was contributed by Amir Shah of The Associated Press.

A Section on 11/14/2018