Justice Hill all smiles after inking with Hogs

Justice Hill signed his letter of intent to play basketball at Arkansas on Wednesday.

— The long wait is over.

Little Rock Christian point guard Justice Hill signed his national letter of intent to play basketball at the University of Arkansas during a ceremony at the school today.

Hill, who committed to the Hogs on Feb. 14, 2016, said he woke up with a different feeling than in the past.

”I didn’t feel this morning like I did last night. It’s a surreal feeling," Hill said. "I can’t really describe it knowing I’m actually going to play D-I basketball for my home state that I’ve been committed to since I was 14 years old. It’s been a long three years of hard work and I’m blessed. I’m thankful.”

Hill, 5-10, 182 pounds, will be able to practice with the Razorbacks once he graduates from Little Rock Christian in December. He’ll enroll in January, begin classes and continue to practice with the team while redshirting and preparing to play next season.

He will be reunited with former 17-under Joe Johnson Arkansas Hawks teammates Isaiah Joe, Ethan Henderson and Desi Sills in Fayetteville.

“It’s exciting,” Hill said. “We talk about it all the time. Every time I’m up there we talk about the AAU days. We can’t wait to get out there and play Hog ball on the Hog court.”

Hill, who plays quarterback for the Warriors, has passed for 2,102 yards and 24 touchdowns while completing 72 percent of his passes and has also rushed for 755 yards and 16 touchdowns for the 10-1 Warriors.

He has football offers from Auburn, Memphis and Howard and has talked to Razorbacks football coach Chad Morris and is thinking of being a two-sport athlete in Fayetteville. Should he play football, he would have to go on football scholarship, according to NCAA rules.

Not a big smiler, Hill was all smiles Wednesday morning after signing with the Hogs.

“My friends coming up saying things make me smile, so I went ahead and smiled one time for the camera today,” Hill said. ”I had to switch it up.”

Hill averaged 15 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals as a sophomore and 17.5 points, 4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.2 steals as a junior. He plans to use his time as a redshirt to get better.

“Increasing my game, expanding my game on every level,” he said. “My jumpshot, everything. Just becoming a better basketball player and getting a year of classes under my belt.”

He’s changed his body over the last year by going from 160 pounds to 175 during the summer to his current weight of 182. He and Arkansas strength and conditioning coach Dave Richardson have spoken about plans to enhance his physical ability.

“He’s really excited to have me up there early because I won’t have to worry about games,” Hill said. “He said we’re going to hit it hard and we’re going to increase my game on the strength and conditioning side as well.”