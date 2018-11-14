Man arrested after shooting outside Northwest Arkansas McDonald's

BENTONVILLE -- An Arkansas man was being held Tuesday on $250,000 bond in connection with attempted murder and felony charges after a shooting outside a Rogers McDonald's.

Devon Russell, 24, of Rogers was in court Tuesday for a bond hearing after his arrest Sunday involving a incident where two people were shot in parking lot of the McDonald's at 903 W. Walnut St. He was arrested in connection with attempted murder, battery and terrorist act.

Prosecutors haven't filed formal charges against Russell.

Rogers police officers went at 1:38 a.m. Sunday to the fast-food restaurant in response to a shooting, according to news release from the Rogers Police Department. Officers on the scene learned two males had been shot during an altercation while they were in the restaurant's parking lot, according to the release.

Both males were taken to Mercy Hospital in Rogers for treatment of their injuries.

The suspect -- Russell -- left the scene before officers arrived, but he was later arrested. Police also found the gun they believe was used in the shooting, according to the release.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green presided over Russell's bond hearing. She found probable cause to hold Russell on the felony charges.

Stuart Cearley, chief deputy prosecutor, recommended bond be set at $250,000.

Jay Saxton, who represented Russell at the bond hearing, told the judge Russell has never been convicted of a felony and lives with his father in Rogers.

Saxton said Russell probably could only make a $10,000 bond, and he asked the judge to consider setting a bond at an amount Russell could post.

Russell told the judge he's lived in the area all of his life except for a year when he stayed in Phoenix.

Russell, who is unemployed, said he hasn't worked in five or six weeks after he became very sick.

The judge cited the strength of the case against Russell and set his bond at $250,000.

Russell's arraignment is scheduled for 8 a.m. Dec. 3.