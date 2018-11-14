Mississippi 2021 WR hoping for offer after Arkansas trip

Arkansas entertained an impressive list of 2020 and 2021 prospects over the weekend, including Mississippi sophomore receiver Brandon Buckhaulter.

Buckhaulter, 6-2, 190 pounds of Trinity Christian in Jackson, has an offer from Mississippi State while drawing interest from Arkansas, Ole Miss and others. He enjoyed touring and watching the Hogs take on LSU.

“The visit was awesome,” Buckhaulter said. “I loved the atmosphere. The people there showed me lots of love. I met some of the players and talked to some of the coaches. I had a chance to view a few things around the school. I really enjoyed the visit.”

He anticipates adding more offers in the near future, but is anxiously awaiting one from Arkansas.

“I have more offers coming next week, but the main offer I’m going to pay close attention to is Arkansas,” Buckhaulter said.

He’s communicating with receivers graduate assistant Kelvin Bolden, who has strong ties to the Magnolia State. He starred at Ocean Springs High School before attending Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in Gulfport and Southern Miss.

“He’s a real cool guy,” he said. “I like him a lot. He’s a Mississippi guy, so that's a big plus. We connect well.”

Buckhaulter, who has also visited Ole Miss and Mississippi State, said the Arkansas facilities, uniforms and the interaction with Bolden and receivers coach Justin Stepp stood out.

"Their facilities are second to none. All of them, including the stadium," he said. "The uniforms and the coaches are pretty cool. I really like coach Bolden and coach Stepp. They showed a lot of love."