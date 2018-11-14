Neighbors and staff sign top-15 class

Arkansas women’s basketball coach Mike Neighbors and his staff announced the signing of four prospects for the 2019 recruiting class.

Springdale guard Marquesha Davis, 6-0, center Destinee Oberg, 6-2 of Burnsville (Minn.) Academy of Holy Angels, wing Ginger Reece, 5-11 of Lawton (Okla.) Eisenhower, and point guard Makayla Daniels, 5-8 of Frederick High School in Maryland have inked with the Razorbacks.

Former McDonald's All-American and TCU transfer guard Amber Ramirez is sitting out the season and will be eligible to play in the 2019-20 season.

All Star Girls Report ranks the class No. 15 nationally and No. 4 in the Southeastern Conference behind South Carolina, Tennessee and Mississippi State.

Neighbors is pleased with the class and the addition of Ramirez.

“Signing day is a special day for every student-athlete and the village who helped them achieve what it takes to earn a Division I scholarship," Neighbors said. "We welcome these four freshmen, one transfer and their villages to our Razorback family. Each student-athlete was selected for her unique basketball talents on the court and specific character qualities off the court.”

Daniels chose the Hogs over Iowa, Iowa State, Texas Tech, Marshall, Delaware, Richmond and Saint Joseph. She is the all-time leading scorer for boys and girls for the Cadets and earned Maryland Basketball Coaches Association All-State first-team honors as a junior.

Davis picked the Razorbacks over Kentucky, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Houston and Georgia Tech. She was named to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps second team and the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette first team after averaging 21 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3 steals per games last season.

Oberg is rated a 4.5-star prospect, the No. 6 post player and No. 38 overall recruit in the nation by Prospectnation.com. She signed with Arkansas over offers from Florida State, Kansas State, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, North Dakota, Purdue and others.

Reece, who chose Arkansas over TCU and Washington, was an honorable mention all-district selection as a sophomore and a second-team pick as a junior. She's rated a 4-star prospect.