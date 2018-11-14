Dispute over rent precipitated Northeast Arkansas shooting, police say

A 66-year-old man who was shot in Jonesboro on Sunday told authorities a dispute over rent precipitated the gunfire, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Rosario Vela, 60, faces a battery charge. He is accused of shooting Donald Hampton, 66, causing injuries that were not life-threatening.

According to the affidavit, Vela told police that Hampton became angry and was coming toward him, so he shot him.

Vela told officers that Hampton had a knife on him earlier in the day and that he fired a warning shot first, according to the affidavit.

Hampton told police he paid Vela rent money, but they got served an eviction notice. He said he had been asking Vela about the money since Friday and was asking him again on Sunday when he was shot, police wrote.

Vela appeared before a judge on Tuesday and remained in custody on Wednesday with bail set at $100,000, according to the Craighead County jail roster.