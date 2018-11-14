Park ranger with Arkansas roots loses home in California fire

A park ranger from Hot Springs lost his home in the wildfire that destroyed a California town last week.

In the early hours last Friday, most of the Bishop family evacuated their southern California home due to an approaching fire. Catharine Bishop and her three young children — Henry, Tucker and Ben — left the house at 2 a.m. Her husband, Coby, remained at the residence for a few hours before going to his job as a National Park Service ranger.

While his family found safety at a shelter, Coby Bishop found himself fleeing the fire with another ranger. When he eventually made it to headquarters, he was pulled aside and told that his house had been burned in the fire.

"They pulled me out of my meeting and said 'Your house burned, you lost everything,'" he said.

Coby Bishop is originally from Hot Springs and worked as a park ranger in Hot Springs National Park in the early 1990s. He has worked at various National Park Service units over the decades, including Buffalo National River and Shenandoah National Park. After his involvement in an officer-involved shooting at Shenandoah, Bishop moved to California seven years ago to start over.

Since moving west, fires have become part of their lives. Last year, the family had to evacuate their home once and there have been several times that they had to prepare to evacuate. He said that after this happened several times, they started keeping important documents and pictures at a place that would make it easier to flee the house quickly.

The Bishops are now living in a hotel room.

Their house was destroyed, some things survived the blaze. Several of their vehicles, including a Jeep, a Nissan and a camper, survived in a connected fire-resistant building the family used as a garage.

Bishop said he isn't sure what the family's plan is moving forward. They have both kept busy since the fire, so he said it still hasn't really hit them yet that they have lost their home.