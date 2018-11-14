Police: North Little Rock man who fled from I-40 traffic stop at 120 mph later arrested

A 21-year-old man accused of fleeing from police at 120 mph was arrested Tuesday in North Little Rock, according to a report.

Police initiated a traffic stop on a Dodge Charger at 1:30 p.m. on Interstate 40 for tinted windows and failing to use a turn signal, the report states.

The Dodge driver, identified as Averyion Fresh of North Little Rock, fled from authorities in excess of 120 mph and passed several vehicles on the left shoulder, officers wrote.

The officer who initiated the chase said he drove approximately 95 mph to catch up. He later stopped the pursuit because of Fresh's reckless driving, the report said.

About an hour later, officers found the car in the 8300 block of Counts Massie Road and arrested Fresh.

He was booked at 11:10 p.m. into the Pulaski County jail, where he remained Wednesday morning on a charge of fleeing. No bond had yet been set.