Snow expected in parts of Arkansas today; winter weather advisories in effect

A large part of Arkansas is expected to see accumulating snowfall on Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

Winter weather advisories are in effect for a number of counties in southern, eastern and northern Arkansas.

The weather service said the snow in southern Arkansas will start Wednesday morning and then develop in eastern Arkansas in the afternoon and night. It's expected to continue through early Thursday morning in northeast Arkansas.

In southern and eastern Arkansas, accumulations are expected to remain under an inch. But parts of northeast Arkansas could see up to 2 inches of snow, the weather service said.

"Given below freezing temperatures, slick spots due to light snow could form on some roads in southern Arkansas Wednesday morning," the agency said in a statement. "Slick spots will likely develop in the east later this afternoon and tonight. In the northeast, roads could become snow covered in places given heavier accumulations."

The snow, however, isn't expected to last too long. Temperatures on Thursday are forecast to be "well above freezing," the weather service said.