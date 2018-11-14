Teen faces murder charges in crash that killed 2 in Hot Springs

A 19-year-old man is facing murder charges in the deaths of two people who were killed when he crashed into their vehicle earlier this year after fleeing police, authorities said.

The crash happened Sept. 12 after Hot Springs officers tried to stop a stolen 2012 Hyundai Sonata driven by 19-year-old Gystin Parker of Riverdale, Ga.

Officers said Parker fled from police, who stopped the chase shortly after it began because of dangerous conditions.

Parker lost control of the car in the 2100 block of Albert Pike Road and hit a vehicle with two people inside, according to a Hot Springs Police Department statement. The victims, George and Kathaline Luster, were killed instantly, officers wrote.

At the time, Parker was arrested for felony fleeing and theft over $5,000. After an Arkansas State Police investigation, he was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Parker is being held without bond at the Garland County jail.