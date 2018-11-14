Two Arkansas men sentenced to federal prison for drug, gun charges

Two West Memphis men were sentenced Wednesday to more than a decade in federal prison for gun and drug crimes, Cody Hiland, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, said.

Jeremy Briscoe, 36, and Carlton Daniels, Jr., 42, both of West Memphis, have been sentenced to 151 and 180 months, respectively, after searches revealed guns and drugs in their homes, a news release states.

A federal Grand Jury charged Briscoe with being a felon in possession of a firearm, using a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and drug trafficking charges.

Briscoe pleaded guilty on Aug. 20 to possession with intent to distribute cocaine, with an enhanced penalty for also illegally possessing a firearm.

Daniels was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, as well as other drug and gun charges.

Daniels pleaded guilty on June 21 to being a felon in possession of a firearm, and, because of his multiple prior felony convictions, faced a mandatory 15 years in prison.

On May 2, 2016, the West Memphis Police Department executed a search warrant at Briscoe’s residence after previously buying crack cocaine at the house. Inside the home officers said they found a loaded shotgun, two sets of digital scales with powdery residue on them, and crack cocaine.

Daniels’ case also began as a West Memphis police investigation. On Sept. 21, 2016, officers said they conducted a search of Daniels’ residence after a report that Daniels had threatened someone with a firearm. During the search, officers said they found two handguns and cocaine.

There is no parole in the federal system.