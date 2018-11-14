Sections
Ex-Arkansas senator, inmates send letter offering to help build border wall

Former senator now in U.S. prison by Lisa Hammersly | Today at 4:30 a.m. 9comments
story.lead_photo.caption Former Arkansas senator Jon Woods is shown in this file photo next to a screenshot of a letter of a letter he shared offering prison labor to build a Mexican border wall.

Former Arkansas Sen. Jon Woods has shared a letter from federal prison addressed to President Donald Trump, offering prison labor to build a Mexican border wall in exchange for credit toward inmates' sentences.

Signed by 80 inmates including Woods, the letter noted that federal prisoners already take part in construction projects in Texas.

"Prisoners are a willing and untapped work force," says the Nov. 8 letter, faxed to Northwest Arkansas TV station KNWA-TV and made public Tuesday. "Mobile housing or [Federal Emergency Management Agency] trailers would be adequate living conditions for us at this work site."

"We would also ask that a form of sentence credit be considered for our work if called into action," the letter says.

KARK-TV and KLRT-TV news director Austin Kellerman of Little Rock wrote an article about the letter Tuesday that appeared on the fox16.com website.

Kellerman said that Woods, or someone working with him, called the Fayetteville news station saying the letter was coming by fax.

Document

Woods letter: Inmates volunteer to build border wall

View

Woods, imprisoned at Texas' Federal Medical Center Fort Worth, could not be reached for comment late Tuesday.

The Springdale Republican is serving an 18-year, 4-month sentence in the federal prison on 15 fraud-related counts linked to kickbacks and state grants.

Woods was found guilty of pocketing thousands in cash for directing state grants to Ecclesia College, a small Christian college in Springdale, as well as to a Springfield, Mo., mental health treatment nonprofit, Preferred Family Healthcare Inc., formerly Alternative Opportunities Inc. Woods is appealing his conviction.

Asked whether Woods wrote and sent the letter, his attorney, Patrick Benca of Little Rock, said, "No comment."

The 80 prisoners on the letter listed their prison identification numbers and their individual construction skills, such as welder, carpentry and general labor.

Each prisoner is also identified by his ethnic background; Woods, for example, is listed as European American. American Indians are listed by their tribal affiliation.

Woods, a musician and longtime state legislator, listed his construction skills as "logistics" and "general labor."

The letter also praises Trump's long-debated plan for a border wall: "We have come together because we understand the benefit that a border wall will bring the country."

The letter says prisoners "appreciate the current White House positions and recognize the positive things that they have brought America."

A White House spokesman, Judd Deere, promised Tuesday to check whether Woods' letter had arrived at the White House.

Metro on 11/14/2018

Print Headline: Ex-Arkansas senator, inmates send letter offering to help build border wall

Sponsor Content

Comments

  • ELL998
    November 14, 2018 at 7:51 a.m.

    This just makes too much sense. Let's go for it and save 50 billion dollars. There is a shortage in our workforce and this would satisfy a big part of it.

  • eaglescout
    November 14, 2018 at 8:03 a.m.

    That boy looks like he has not worked a day in his life. Leave him where he has made his bed. I guess by "logistics" he is referring to his ability to move money around, you think?
  • syboman
    November 14, 2018 at 8:35 a.m.

    And who's gonna pay for the wall? Mexico
    A really bad Joke on taxpayers
  • SouthCounty
    November 14, 2018 at 8:51 a.m.

    Looking for a pardon, what a joke...you're not a Senator no more mr.woods, you're a Prisoner, convicted of accepting tax money kickbacks !!! Just be a man and serve your time....40/29 you just showed your bias by broadcasting this...why not do sory on all the tax money stolen....instead of airing a stunt!!!
  • Jfish
    November 14, 2018 at 9:01 a.m.

    I have always said that physical labor would probably serve to rehabilitate alot of these non-violent offenders and would be better than spending 365 days detained. They should at least be required to pick up roadside litter near the facilities where they are housed.

  • SWAL
    November 14, 2018 at 9:07 a.m.

    This sounds brilliant to me...And if you want to make Mexico pay for it, just leave the prisoners on the south side when it's finished.
  • Delta2
    November 14, 2018 at 9:49 a.m.

    What a pig. What an arrogant, presumptuous pig.

  • 23cal
    November 14, 2018 at 10 a.m.

    Regarding "We would also ask that a form of sentence credit be considered for our work if called into action," the letter says."
    *
    How about they just be required to do work as usual with no extra sentence reduction for political favors building a medieval wall? I would rather see them pick up roadside litter with standard sentence and parole guidelines than become pawns for political purposes.
  • itryed
    November 14, 2018 at 10:05 a.m.

    Sounds like too much free time on his hands. There's a bunch of litter on highways instead
