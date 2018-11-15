NIn this photo provided Nov. 14, 2018, migrants on board the container ship Nivin are refusing to disembark in Misrata, Libya. A total of 91 migrants, including a baby, were rescued by the ship's crew last weekend after leaving Libya in a raft. (AP Photo)

Migrants staying on ship in Libya

Dozens of migrants have barricaded themselves in a container ship in the Libyan port city of Misrata for the past five days after being picked up at sea, and refuse to disembark, saying Libya is too dangerous for them.

Loaded with cars, the ship Nivin was already bound for Misrata when it picked up 93 migrants in a foundering raft in the Mediterranean Sea late Friday and continued toward its destination. They have been in the Misrata port ever since, with the captain and crew taking refuge on the upper decks.

By late Wednesday, at least 77 remained on board after more than a dozen of the migrants agreed to leave with the Libyan coast guard for a nearby detention center -- including a woman and her infant. The others refused, saying Libya was deadly for migrants and they wanted to go to Europe.

One of the migrants, a man from South Sudan, vowed Wednesday to reach Europe or die trying. He said six commercial ships passed his group before the Nivin finally stopped.

With just one rescue ship patrolling the Mediterranean, and European ports refusing to take in rescued migrants, commercial ships have become increasingly leery of picking up people in the sea. Repeatedly in recent months, they have found themselves caught in the middle between governments hostile to new migrants and an obligation under international maritime law to save lives.

7 civilians killed in strike on Yemen

SANAA, Yemen -- An airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition killed at least seven civilians in Yemen's rebel-held port city of Hodeida, Yemeni security and medical officials said Wednesday.

The airstrike, which took place on Tuesday night, targeted a bus carrying civilians who were fleeing clashes, and also wounded four people, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media.

The strike came a day after an informal agreement had been reached to reduce hostilities after advances by the coalition, which has spent months trying to seize the key Red Sea port from the Shiite rebels, known as Houthis.

The coalition made no comment on the strike.

The coalition forces are now 3 miles away from the port, which has served as a lifeline for goods and aid intended for Yemeni civilians.

Also Wednesday, the United Nations Population Fund warned that the lives of at least 1,500 pregnant women caught in the fighting in Hodeida might be at risk as the city's only hospital that can provide emergency care becomes inaccessible.

The agency said that 10,000 pregnant women are caught in the fighting in Hodeida.

It said health facilities across Hodeida have been closed or functioning at minimum capacity, straining al-Thawra Hospital, the province's major neonatal care facility that sees up to 500 deliveries per month.

Unlawful arrivals near low in EU

BRUSSELS -- The European Union's border agency says 2018 is likely to see the lowest number of unauthorized migrant arrivals in five years.

Frontex said Wednesday that around 118,900 irregular border crossings were recorded in the first 10 months of the year, around 31 percent lower than the same period a year ago.

Despite the steadily dropping numbers, EU member states are still bickering over how best to handle the arrivals and the dispute continues to fuel anti-migrant political sentiment across Europe.

Frontex notes that while entries are declining, the number of people reaching Europe across the western Mediterranean Sea -- mostly through Spain from Morocco -- continues to rise.

The agency says that nearly 9,400 people crossed in October, more than double the same month last year.

