Arkansan accused of making over 40 threatening calls to CNN pleads innocent

A north Arkansas man who is accused of making threatening telephone calls to CNN has pleaded innocent.

Benjamin Craig Matthews, 39, of Mountain Home, appeared before Baxter County Circuit Judge Gordon Webb on Thursday.

Matthews has been released from custody on a $15,000 bond. If Matthews makes any threatening phone calls, his bond will be revoked, Prosecuting Attorney David Ethredge said.

Matthews made more than 40 threatening calls to CNN from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, according to a probable-cause affidavit. He was arrested earlier this month.

Matthews has been charged with five counts of felony terroristic threatening, four counts of misdemeanor terroristic threatening and nine counts of harassing communications, which is a misdemeanor.