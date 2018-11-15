Arkansas doctor acquitted of sexual assault still faces 8 counts

FILE - In this image provided by the Conway Police Department, Robert Rook is seen in this June 3, 2016 photo.

CONWAY — A Conway physician acquitted of eight sexual-assault counts still faces eight other counts.

A special prosecutor said Thursday that he is pursuing the remaining counts against Dr. Robert Rook, 63.

A Faulkner County Circuit Court jury acquitted Rook of eight counts in June but could not reach a verdict on eight other counts. A mistrial was declared on the remaining charges.

Special prosecutor Jason Barrett advised Judge Charles Clawson Jr. of his decision to press ahead during a brief hearing Thursday. Asked later if he was pursuing all eight remaining counts, he said, “At this time.”

The remaining charges include five counts of second-degree sexual assault and three counts of third-degree sexual assault.

Rook was arrested and charged in 2016 after accusations by some of his former patients.

Rook stood by his attorney, Patrick Benca, with whom he conferred in court but said nothing audible.