Arkansas firefighter accused of rape

BENTONVILLE — A battalion chief with the Centerton Fire Department was arrested Tuesday in connection with rape.

Jordan Thompson, 34, of Centerton was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set. Prosecutors have not filed a formal charge against Thompson.

Centerton Mayor Bill Edwards said he was aware of Thompson's arrest. Edwards said no decision has been made concerning Thompson's status with the department. The mayor said he had no information related to Thompson's arrest.

Thompson's arraignment is scheduled for 8 a.m. Jan. 7 in Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green's courtroom.

Brian Rabal, Centerton's city attorney, said Thompson has been with the department full time since February 2015, but he spent years as a volunteer firefighter before then.