Arkansas Works removes 3,815 from Medicaid

More than 3,800 Arkansans were terminated from the state’s Medicaid expansion program this month as a result of the program’s work requirement, the Department of Human Services reported Thursday.

The 3,815 terminations bring to 12,277 the number of Arkansans who have lost their health coverage as a result of the requirement since it went into effect June 1.

An additional 6,002 enrollees had accumulated two months of noncompliance as of Nov. 7 and risked losing coverage on Dec. 1 unless they meet the requirement for November.

To meet the requirement, enrollees must spend 80 hours a month on work or other approved activities unless they qualify for an exemption and report their activities through a state website.

Enrollees who fail to meet the requirement for three months during a year are terminated from the program and barred from re-enrolling for the rest of the year.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.