Crosswalk causes traffic caution

by Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:01 a.m. 0comments

BENTONVILLE -- City crews will install a crosswalk on the west side of the intersection of Southeast Eighth and Southeast C streets beginning at 9 a.m. today.

Flaggers will facilitate the flow of traffic through the work site. Be prepared for a slight traffic delay while the installation of the crosswalk is being done.

Weather or other unforeseen circumstances could postpone this project.

Contact Tony Davis, street manager, at (479) 271-3130, with any questions.

NW News on 11/15/2018

Print Headline: Crosswalk causes traffic caution

