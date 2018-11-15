DeGrom gets 10 Ws, award

In this Sept. 26, 2018, file photo, New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom smiles after getting the win as the Mets defeated the Atlanta Braves 3-0 in a baseball game in New York. DeGrom won the National League Cy Young Award on Wednesday, Nov. 14.

NEW YORK -- After a season marred by narrow defeats, Jacob deGrom became a runaway winner.

The New York Mets ace easily won the National League Cy Young Award on Wednesday night, a reward for a historically fruitless season in Flushing. The right-hander won just 10 games, the fewest ever by a Cy Young-winning starter.

DeGrom easily beat out Washington's Max Scherzer, who was seeking a third consecutive Cy Young and fourth overall. DeGrom got 29 first-place votes and 207 points from members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America. Scherzer had the other first-place vote.

Blake Snell of the Tampa Bay Rays narrowly beat out past winners Justin Verlander and Corey Kluber for his first AL Cy Young after leading the majors with 21 victories.

In his first season after chopping off his distinctive long hair, deGrom cut down hitters from start to finish despite little help from teammates. He had a 1.70 ERA, the lowest in the NL since Zack Greinke's 1.66 mark in 2015. Yet the 30-year-old right-hander went 10-9, eclipsing the low bar among starters set by Seattle's Felix Hernandez when he took the award with 13 victories in 2010.

DeGrom allowed 3 runs or fewer in 29 consecutive starts to close the season, breaking Leslie "King" Cole's 108-year-old record of 26 such outings. Yet the Mets were 11-18 in those games and 14-18 overall with deGrom on the mound.

"My thought process was, 'Hey, take the ball every fifth day and continue to try to put this team in position to win and control what you can control,' " deGrom said.

Hernandez's Cy Young victory signaled a major shift from voters, who once prioritized pitcher wins. The push toward advanced analytics made deGrom's candidacy possible, and by September there was little debate deGrom was worthy, even as the Mets regularly wasted his dominance.

Perhaps no pitcher had ever been such a hard-luck loser. New York averaged 3 1/2 runs in games started by deGrom, second only to Cole Hamels for worst support in the majors among qualified pitchers. During one stretch late in the season, the Mets totaled 10 runs over 7 of deGrom's outings, and 4sa of those were driven in by the pitcher himself.

DeGrom nearly produced more wins above replacement than actual wins -- a dubious sabermetric feat that has only been accomplished once, when the Philadelphia Athletics' Eddie Smith went 4-17 with 4.1 WAR in 1937. Baseball-Reference calculated deGrom for 9.6 WAR.

The 2014 NL Rookie of the Year, he became the seventh rookie winner voted a Cy Young, joining fellow Mets Tom Seaver and Dwight Gooden. R.A. Dickey was the only other Met to win a Cy Young.

Snell got 17 first-place votes and 169 points to 13 first-place votes and 154 points for Verlander. Kluber had 71 points, followed by Boston's Chris Sale and Houston's Gerrit Cole.

Snell led the AL with a 1.89 ERA. The 25-year-old pitched just 180 2/3 innings, 33 1/3 fewer than Verlander, but his dominance was enough to sway the electorate.

The lefty nicknamed Snellzilla wreaked havoc against the AL's top lineups. He was 3-0 with a 1.08 ERA in four starts against the World Series champion Red Sox, and 2-0 in two starts each against the Astros and Indians. The Yankees roughed Snell up twice, but he got threw five scoreless innings in a victory Aug. 16. That came during a late-season run of nine consecutive wins for Snell, including a victory against every team in the AL East.

Snell is the second Rays pitcher to win the award, following David Price in 2012.

Scherzer went 18-7 with a 2.53 ERA and led the majors with 220 2/3 innings and 300 strikeouts. He was attempting to become the first player since Randy Johnson to win three consecutive Cy Youngs.

He got the first-place vote of John Maffei of the San Diego Union-Tribune, 29 seconds and 123 points. Aaron Nola of the Philadelphia Phillies was third with 86 points, followed by Colorado's Kyle Freeland and Arizona's Patrick Corbin.

Cy Young Award voting

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Player 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Tot

Jacob deGrom, Mets ....................................29 .........1 ......- ........- ........ - ...207

Max Scherzer, Nationals ..............................1 .........29 ......- ........- ........ - ... 123

Aaron Nola, Phillies ......................................- .............- ...27 .......2 ....... 1 .....86

Kyle Freeland, Rockies .................................- .............- .....2 .....17 ....... 9 .....49

Patrick Corbin, Diamondbacks .....................- .............- ......- .......7 ....... 9 .....23

Miles Mikolas, Cardinals ...............................- .............- .....1 .......1 ....... 8 ..... 13

Josh Hader, Brewers ....................................- .............- ......- .......1 ....... 2 ....... 4

Mike Foltynewicz, Braves .............................- .............- ......- .......1 ....... 1 ....... 3

Jon Lester, Cubs...........................................- .............- ......- .......1 ........ - ....... 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Player 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Tot

Blake Snell, Rays..........................................17 .......11 .....2 ........- ........ - ... 169

Justin Verlander, Astros ................................13 .......13 .....3 .......1 ........ - ... 154

Corey Kluber, Indians ...................................- ............4 ...12 .......7 ....... 5 .....71

Chris Sale, Red Sox .....................................- ............2 .....8 .....12 ....... 3 .....59

Gerrit Cole, Astros ........................................- .............- .....3 .......4 ....... 9 .....26

Trevor Bauer, Indians ....................................- .............- .....1 .......3 ....... 4 ..... 13

Blake Treinen, Athletics ................................- .............- .....1 .......3 ....... 4 ..... 13

Edwin Diaz, Mariners ...................................- .............- ......- ........- ....... 4 ....... 4

Luis Severino, Yankees.................................- .............- ......- ........- ....... 1 ....... 1

Total points on a 7-4-3-2-1 basis

Photo by AP file photo

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Blake Snell reacts during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Thursday, June 14, 2018, in New York.

Sports on 11/15/2018