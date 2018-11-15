Faked drug deal led to shooting, witness says

A faked drug deal led to the shooting of two people at a Rogers McDonald's, according to court documents.

Devon Blake Russell, 24, of Rogers was arrested Sunday in connection with attempted murder, battery and terrorist act. He's being held in the Benton County Jail with a $250,000 bond set. Prosecutors haven't filed formal charges against Russell.

Darla Ferguson told police she and two other people arranged to meet Russell at the restaurant at 903 W. Walnut St. in Rogers, according to the affidavit filed Tuesday in Benton County Circuit Court. Ferguson said Russell was under the impression she, Charles Rogers and Spencer King were going to sell him drugs, according to the affidavit. She said Russell owed them money from a previous drug deal, so they were using the arranged deal as a ploy to get money from him, the affidavit states.

Ferguson said they crushed up Alka-Seltzer and packaged it in a 'baggie' to resemble a drug, according to the affidavit. She met with Russell in the McDonald's parking lot while King and Rogers waited where Russell couldn't see them, according to the affidavit. Ferguson said when Russell got into the front passenger seat of her car, King and Rogers got in the back, the affidavit states.

Rogers got out of the car and pulled Russell out of the front seat, according to court documents.

Ferguson said she heard Rogers say "don't draw, don't draw," and Rogers got in the front passenger seat and told her to leave, the affidavit states. She heard five gun shots, according to the affidavit. King was shot twice in his chest and Rogers suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

Police questioned Rogers after he was released from the hospital and he told police he was meeting someone to purchase a cellphone, according to the affidavit. Rogers identified Russell as the person who shot him and King, according to court documents.

Russell told police Rogers and King robbed him at knifepoint, and he was able to get away and shot at Rogers twice while he was sitting in the front passenger seat of the vehicle, according to court documents. Russell said he didn't know King also was shot, according to the affidavit.

Russell told police he and Ferguson had arranged to meet for a drug deal. His arraignment is scheduled for 8 a.m. Dec. 3 in Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green's courtroom.

NW News on 11/15/2018